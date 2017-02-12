Okafor will come off of the bench for Saturday's tilt against the Heat.

Though he's being bumped from the starting lineup, the move more likely reflects the matchup against Hassan Whiteside rather than Okafor's recent play. Even though he'll be in a reserve role, Okafor will likely continue to roughly split minutes with Nerlens Noel.

