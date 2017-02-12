76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Heat
Okafor will come off of the bench for Saturday's tilt against the Heat.
Though he's being bumped from the starting lineup, the move more likely reflects the matchup against Hassan Whiteside rather than Okafor's recent play. Even though he'll be in a reserve role, Okafor will likely continue to roughly split minutes with Nerlens Noel.
More News
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Held to seven points against Magic•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Leads team with 20 points•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Leads team in scoring versus Pistons•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Monday•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Monday vs. Pistons•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out Saturday vs. Heat•