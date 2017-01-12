Okafor will play Saturday against the Wizards, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Head coach Brett Brown said Joel Embiid (ankle) will not play in Saturday's matchup as he will instead rest his sprained ankle in the second game of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Okafor will get a chance to take the floor for the first time since Jan. 3. The second-year center has been held out as a coach's decision four of the last five games, finding himself as the odd-man-out of a crowded frontcourt led by Embiid and Nerlens Noel. If he impresses Saturday, it could be a major first step in Okafor working his way back into the 76ers rotation.