Okafor (knee) will play and start in Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor apparently suffered a setback before Saturday's game against the Heat after being listed as probable, but it looks as if the extra day of rest helped the big man. In being listed as a starter, Okafor is likely to play his regular dose of around 25 minutes while both Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes are expected to split the backup center minutes off the bench Monday.