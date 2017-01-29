76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls
Okafor (knee) will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Joel Embiid (knee) out for Sunday's game, Okafor will likely split time with Nerlens Noel at the center position. However, on the chance that Okafor's knee gets aggravated during the game, Richaun Holmes would probably see minutes at the center slot.
More News
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Game-time call Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Will be available Friday vs. Rockets•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out again Wednesday vs. Bucks•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Probable to play Tuesday•