Okafor (knee) will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out for Sunday's game, Okafor will likely split time with Nerlens Noel at the center position. However, on the chance that Okafor's knee gets aggravated during the game, Richaun Holmes would probably see minutes at the center slot.