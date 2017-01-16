Okafor will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Bucks, Bob Cooney of Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Okafor made a spot start at center Saturday against the Wizards with Joel Embiid sitting out for rest, logging an impressive 26-point, nine-rebound performance across 35 minutes. However, with Joel Embiid back in action and Nerlens Noel confirmed as his top backup Monday, Okafor could drop out of the rotation entirely, as had been the case in the four games prior to Sunday. Until the 76ers trade Okafor elsewhere or move Noel in a deal, it will be difficult for Okafor to bring much fantasy value over a sustained period of time while the 76ers' top two centers are healthy.