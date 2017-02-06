Okafor (knee) will start at center in Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor ended up sitting out Saturday's loss to the Heat with the sore right knee, but it was never considered a major issue. After the day of rest, Okafor took part in Sunday's practice, and was cleared to take the court following his full activity during Monday's shootaround. Joel Embiid's ongoing absence due to a knee issue of his own will allow Okafor to pick up another start at center, but he'll likely have to split the minutes at the position with Nerlens Noel, which somewhat limits his DFS appeal.