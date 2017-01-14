Okafor will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

This will be the first time that Okafor will be on the floor since Jan. 3, and he'll enter the starting lineup. He and Nerlens Noel may still split time however, so the designation could be rotation based rather than minutes based.

