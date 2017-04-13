Bayless (wrist) is expected to be cleared for full contact drills in about a month, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is great news for Bayless, as it looks as though he will have plenty of time to return to form before training camp starts up again. With any offseason moves the 76ers decide to make pending, Bayless, who will be on the second year of his three-year deal with the 76ers, is expected to take on the role of being former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons' primary backup at point guard next season, but Bayless will likely, given his outside shooting ability, play off the ball alongside Simmons as well.