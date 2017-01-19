Embiid (illness) scored 26 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 94-89 win over the Raptors.

Embiid managed not to miss a game after an illness kept him out of practice and shootaround Tuesday. In addition to the strong fantasy performance, Embiid had a game-sealing block in the final seconds of the game, and was +20 in plus/minus in the upset win. He has scored 20 points in 10 straight games, and is becoming a highly influential free throw shooter. Over the last 10 games, he is shooting 84.1 from the line on 11.3 attempts per game.

