Embiid will suit up Friday against the Trail Blazers, but is expected to rest in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Hawks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The 76ers haven't formally confirmed that Embiid will sit out Saturday, but that appears safe to conclude given that the center hasn't played in a back-to-back set all season as the team makes managing their star's workload a top priority. Embiid will face his usual 28-minute restriction Friday, with coach Brett Brown indicating earlier in the week that the team doesn't have any intention of raising that limit as the season progresses. Even if he continues to see a few minutes less than some of the other top centers in the league, Embiid's production will stack up just as nicely -- if not better -- than most of those players. Over his last 12 games, Embiid is averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe.