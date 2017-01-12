Embiid did not practice Thursday due to a left ankle sprain and is probable for Friday's tilt with the Hornets, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

The center went through a light workout Thursday instead of practicing after he sprained his ankle during the first half of Wednesday's win over the Knicks. Embiid returned to play in the second half, finishing with 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), a career-high 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes. The 76ers appear to be playing it safe given the rookie's history with foot injuries but, barring any major setbacks, it sounds like he'll be ready to go Friday against the Hornets.