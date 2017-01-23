76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Tuesday
Embiid is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers with a left knee contusion, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Embiid was already scheduled to not play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, as he is still not playing in back-to-back games, but it now appears that the knee bruise is concerning enough to keep him out Tuesday as well. Jahlil Okafor would be in line to start once again if Embiid is officially ruled out against the Clippers.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will miss next two games•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sitting out Saturday, will play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Suffers left knee contusion, won't return Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Confirmed to start Friday, likely out Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: 10th straight 20 point game•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will start at center Wednesday•