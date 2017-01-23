Embiid is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers with a left knee contusion, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Embiid was already scheduled to not play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, as he is still not playing in back-to-back games, but it now appears that the knee bruise is concerning enough to keep him out Tuesday as well. Jahlil Okafor would be in line to start once again if Embiid is officially ruled out against the Clippers.