Embiid (knee), who has already been ruled out Tuesday againt the Clippers and Wednesday against the Bucks, is expected to return to the court Friday against the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After failing to take part in Monday's practice, Embiid was ruled out for the team's back-to-back set, which will extend his absence to three games after he also rested in last Saturday's loss to the Hawks. Embiid is still recovering from a left knee contusion, but the 76ers apparently don't view it as a serious issue, so if the center is able to increase his activity in the next couple of days, he should be cleared to reclaim his starting role Friday. In the meantime, look for Jahlil Okafor (knee) to start and picked up the bulk of the minutes at center over the next two games, assuming he's able to play. If Okafor ends up being forced out either Tuesday or Wednesday, Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes would be tasked with covering all the playing time at center.