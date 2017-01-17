Sixers coach Brett Brown said Tuesday that he expects Embiid to be held to a 28-minute restriction all season, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The 76ers have been slowly building up Embiid's workload since the beginning of the season following a two-year layoff due to a pair of foot fractures, and despite the center remaining healthy throughout his rookie campaign, the organization apparently doesn't want to tempt fate by increasing his minutes count. While it would be interesting to see what new statistical heights Embiid could reach if he received playing time on par with the league's other top centers, he's still been magnificent under his current restriction, averaging 22.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game so far in January. Embiid, who sat out Tuesday's practice for rest but is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, should face fewer minute limitations in 2017-18, when the 76ers may be ready to vie for a playoff spot.