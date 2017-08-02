76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to be ready by training camp

Embiid (knee) is performing non-contact drills and expects to be cleared for full-contact 5-on-5 by training camp, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Things seem to be progressing well for Embiid in his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery back in late March to address a meniscus tear in his left knee. The 76ers are likely planning to play it as safe as possible with their star-potential big man, but apparently are prepared to run him through full-contact activity once training camp kicks off. He projects to be the starting center for the team, as he posted 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists across 25.4 minutes per game last season.