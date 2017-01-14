Embiid provided 24 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist across 28 minutes during Friday's 102-93 victory over the Hornets.

To gain some perspective on how phenomenal of a year Embiid continues to have, Friday's game is nothing out of the ordinary compared to his previous five appearances. In those five games prior to Friday, he averaged 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals on 43.0 percent shooting. At this point, it seems like the only thing holding Embiid back from averaging a 20-point, 10-rebound, three-block per game season is his minutes restriction, which is currently capped at 28. There looks to be no reason that fantasy owners in all formats shouldn't continue to trust Embiid to provide these types of numbers night-in and night-out.