Embiid admitted his knee was feeling sore following Friday's loss to the Rockets, and indicated he is dealing with a bone bruise that typically takes 2-3 weeks to heal, Derek Bodner of Philly Magazine reports.

The big man was exceptional in the loss, filling up the stat sheet with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks across 28 minutes. Embiid had sat out the previous three games due to the injury, but the team did not shorten his 28-minute restriction. The soreness following the game should be expected, and his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls will depend on how his knee is feeling at that time. It is the front-end of a back-to-back set, so the 76ers could opt to hold him out until the next night. Consider him day-to-day going forward.