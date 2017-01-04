Embiid scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.

This marks Embiid's fourth straight game with at least 20 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Since his minutes cap was raised above 24 per game in late November, Embiid is averaging 27.2 minutes, 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 threes, and 1.0 steals. That kind of strong all-around numbers are tough to find in fantasy.