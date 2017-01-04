76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring
Embiid scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.
This marks Embiid's fourth straight game with at least 20 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Since his minutes cap was raised above 24 per game in late November, Embiid is averaging 27.2 minutes, 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 threes, and 1.0 steals. That kind of strong all-around numbers are tough to find in fantasy.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Returns to lineup with 23 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To sit out for rest Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Submits 27 points in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts career-high 33 points in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays season-high 29 minutes Friday•