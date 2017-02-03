Embiid (knee) is expected to sit out the next two games, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports.

Coach Brett Brown said the team will know more in the next couple days, but said it will be a "challenge" to get Embiid on the court for Saturday's game at Miami or for Monday's game at Detroit. He did not travel with the team to Wednesday's game in Dallas or Thursday's game in San Antonio due to a left knee bruise. Embiid has now missed three straight and six of the last seven games since suffering the injury on Jan. 20. Jahlil Okafor should continue to see extra playing time at center while Embiid is out.