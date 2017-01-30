Embiid (knee), who had already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, is also in line to miss road games Wednesday against the Mavericks and Thursday against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers are officially listing Embiid as doubtful for the Texas trip, but since the team has noted that he won't travel with the team, it appears safe to conclude he won't play in those contests. Jahlil Okafor has been announced as the starting center in Embiid's place for Monday, so it looks likely that he'll serve in that capacity for at least the next three games. Coach Brett Brown may split the minutes at center fairly evenly between Okafor and Noel, however, which makes it difficult to predict which of the two players may represent a more enticing DFS play in any of the upcoming contests.