Embiid (knee) has a minor tear in the meniscus of his left knee, but surgery is not required, Derek Bodner of USA Today reports.

From the sounds of it, Embiid's minor meniscus tear may have been a "pre-existing condition which the MRI after his knee contusion revealed", according to Bodner. On a positive note for Embiid and the 76ers, it will not require surgery. That being said, an official timetable for his return has not been announced, as the 76ers are being understandably cautious with their star big man. Expect Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel to keep picking up extra work in his absence.