Embiid (knee) is not with the 76ers for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Embiid did not make the trip to Texas with the team, and it seems increasingly likely that he'll also sit out Thursday's matchup with the Spurs. Expect Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor to absorb the bulk of the minutes at center, and both players have split the workload relatively evenly when Embiid has sat out in the past.