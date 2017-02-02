Embiid (knee) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid didn't travel with the team to Dallas for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, so it was fully expected he'd remain in Philadelphia for this second game of the road trip as well. He's now officially been ruled out, so look for Jahlil Okafor to draw another start at center, while Nerlens Noel picks up some extra minutes as his backup. Okafor and Noel logged 24 and 17 minutes, respectively, during Wednesday's contest. Embiid's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Heat.