Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for at least the 76ers' next two games, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

The Sixers continue to handle Embiid with extreme caution, and he'll remain out for the team's next two games Wednesday (vs. SA) and Thursday (at Orlando), running his streak of absences to eight straight games. Embiid was present at shootaround Wednesday and went through a light workout, which is an encouraging sign, but Philadelphia has maintained that it does not have a specific date in mind for Embiid's return. That said, his next chance to take the court will come Saturday against Miami.