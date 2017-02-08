Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs and Thursday's game against the Magic, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

The 76ers continue to handle Embiid with extreme caution, and while the prized center continues to work back from a bone bruise in his left knee, his streak of absences will be extended to eight games. Embiid turned in a workout Tuesday and was able to do so again at the team's morning shootaround Wednesday, providing some hope that he may be back on the court before the All-Star break, though the 76ers don't have a specific target date in mind for him. As long as Embiid is out, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel will split the duties at center.