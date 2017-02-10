Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Embiid is still recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee, an injury that's limited him to one appearance in the 76ers' last 12 games. After Saturday's game, the 76ers will have two more contests before the All-Star break, so at this point, it may make sense to hold the franchise center out until after the break so he has extended time to rest up. With Embiid out for at least one more game, Jahlil Okafor figures to pick up the start at center Saturday, splitting the minutes at the position with Nerlens Noel.