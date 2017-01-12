Embiid registered 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

It looked as though the 76ers' worst nightmare might have been realized when Embiid injured his left ankle after falling to the floor following a dunk attempt in the first half, but he had the ankle taped up and was back on the floor to begin the second half, temporarily assuaging any concern the team may have had. Embiid may still be nursing some pain, but it didn't show with his performance, as he sparked a 76ers comeback in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high rebound total. The 76ers are likely to hold Embiid out for either Friday's game against the Hornets or Saturday's game against the Wizards, but that would be for the purposes of rest rather than as a result of any fear about the ankle injury.