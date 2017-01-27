Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has been sidelined for the past three games with a left knee contusion after picking up the injury and playing through it in his last game a week ago against the Trail Blazers. The 76ers expressed optimism earlier in the week that Embiid would be ready to go for Friday, and though the team is listing him as questionable, it still seems promising that he'll be able to play. Embiid was able to take part in the 76ers' morning shootaround without any visible limitations, and the team will check in with him throughout the day before rendering a verdict on his status. Jahlil Okafor (knee) has been cleared to play, so in the event that the 76ers decide to hold Embiid out for another game as a precaution, Okafor could settle into the starting five, though Nerlens Noel may end up handling the bulk of the minutes at center. Look for the 76ers to follow up on Embiid's status shorty before the 8:00 p.m ET tip off.