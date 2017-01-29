Embiid (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Kings after missing Sunday's game against the Bulls with knee soreness.

The 76ers are opting to be cautious with their star big man after he noted soreness in his left knee following Friday's game against the Rockets. The 76ers opted to sit him on the front end of a back-to-back against the Bulls on Sunday, and are listing him as questionable for Monday's tilt. Look for an update closer to tipoff on his status.