Embiid is considered questionable to play Friday against the Celtics due to illness.

The big man sat out practice Thursday due to a stomach issue, and the team will wait until Friday morning to update his status. If he's feeling better, there's no reason to believe Embiid will be held out, as the Sixers will have had two full days off since their last game Tuesday against Minnesota. In the event Embiid sits, both Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor would absorb his minutes at center.