Embiid scored 22 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-18 FT) with 12 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 113-104 win over the Bucks.

After sitting out Saturday's game against the Wizards to rest on the back-to-back, EMbiid bounced back with his sixth 20-plus point game in as many tries to start the New Year. He took advantage of the Bucks' smaller centers, John Henson and Greg Monroe, by drawing foul after foul for a season-high 18 free throws. His five blocks were also good for a seaosn-high. Embiid will face off against Jonas Valanciunas and the Raptors on Wednesday.