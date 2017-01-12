Embiid (ankle) started the second half of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Embiid gave Sixers' fans a bit of scare, coming up limping after a dunk attempt during the first half and subsequently heading to the locker room. It appears Embiid simply got his ankle re-taped and was back out with the starters at the start of the second half, so he should be good to go moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola