76ers' Joel Embiid: Returns to game after ankle sprain
Embiid (ankle) started the second half of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Embiid gave Sixers' fans a bit of scare, coming up limping after a dunk attempt during the first half and subsequently heading to the locker room. It appears Embiid simply got his ankle re-taped and was back out with the starters at the start of the second half, so he should be good to go moving forward.
