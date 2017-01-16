Embiid will return to the starting lineup at center for Monday's game against the Bucks, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

In accordance with the 76ers' season-long plan to rest him for one half of back-to-back sets, Embiid sat out the 76ers' previous contest Saturday against the Wizards, paving the way for Jahlil Okafor to pick up the start at center. Okafor responded with a season-high 26 points to go with nine boards over 35 minutes, but the return of Embiid to the top unit Monday could result in Okafor dropping out of the rotation, as had been the case prior to Saturday. Coach Brett Brown values the defensive contributions Nerlens Noel provides for the second unit, so he'll operate as the main backup to Embiid.