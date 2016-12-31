Embiid recorded 23 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday.

After a one-game rest, Embiid returned to a new-look lineup that featured Ersan Ilyasova as his frontcourt partner rather than Jahlil Okafor (hamstring), and both big men flourished with the arrangement Like Embiid, Ilyasova also went off for 23 points, and the ability of the two to stretch the floor caused matchup issues all night for the Nuggets. In addition, Embiid made his presence felt on the defensive end, recording multiple blocks and steals for his second outing in a row and fourth time this season.