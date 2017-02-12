Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

It was revealed Saturday that Embiid suffered a small meniscus tear in his left knee back on Jan. 20 that has limited to just one appearance in the 76ers' past 13 games, but it appears that isn't much of a concern. Instead, it's the bone bruise in the same knee that remains more of an issue for Embiid, and at this point, it seems likely that the 76ers will hold him out through the All-Star break to give him more recovery time. On a more fortunate note, Embiid was able to take part in a shootaround Saturday for the first time since Jan. 27, according to Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com, so it seems he's at least trending in the right direction. For the 76ers' final two games before the break, however, look for Nerlens Noel to start at center, with Richaun Holmes likely serving as his backup in the event that the team decides to hold out Jahlil Okafor, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days.