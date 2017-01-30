Embiid (knee) will remain out Monday against the Kings, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will sit for the fifth time in six games as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his left knee. The big man was close to being cleared -- he tested out the knee during the team's morning shootaround -- but unsurprisingly, the 76ers are erring on the side of caution. Expect Nerlens Noel to make another start at center Monday, with Jahlil Okafor (knee) serving as the top backup if he's available. Embiid's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Mavericks in the front end of a back-to-back set.