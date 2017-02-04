Embiid (knee) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against Miami.

As expected, Embiid's sore left knee will keep him out of another contest, and the Sixers will once again start Jahlil Okafor at center in his place. The team is handling Embiid's status on a game-to-game basis, and at this point he's considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola