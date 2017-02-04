76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Saturday
Embiid (knee) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against Miami.
As expected, Embiid's sore left knee will keep him out of another contest, and the Sixers will once again start Jahlil Okafor at center in his place. The team is handling Embiid's status on a game-to-game basis, and at this point he's considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit.
