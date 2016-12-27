Embiid recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

In a highly entertaining head-to-head matchup with All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, Embiid more than held his own, registering 25-plus-points for the third time in four games. The 76ers have yet to play Embiid more than 30 minutes in any contest this season, but it hasn't gotten in the way of him becoming one of the premier fantasy centers in his rookie season. He's averaging 19.4 points (on 45.5% shooting), 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 27.2 minutes per game in December.