76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores at least 20 for fifth straight game
Embiid tallied 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during a 110-106 loss to Boston on Friday.
Embiid fought off an illness and looked good in doing so, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth consecutive contest before ultimately fouling out. He made all 10 of his foul shots and reached the foul line at least 10 times for the third straight game. Philadelphia is back in action Sunday against Brooklyn.
