76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice, probable Wednesday
Embiid did not practice Tuesday but is considered probable to play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Embiid was simply held out to rest after playing Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, as the 76ers continue to closely monitor his on-court workload. Expect the leading Rookie of the Year candidate to be back in action Wednesday under his usual restriction of around 28 minutes.
