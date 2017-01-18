Embiid didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid also sat out practice Tuesday, but that absence was believed to be for maintenance reasons. It looks like he'll now feeling under the weather, so the 76ers will likely wait until pregame warmups to see how Embiid is feeling before a decision is made on his status. In the event Embiid is held out, Jahlil Okafor would likely enter the rotation and start at center, while Nerlens Noel (ankle) would serve as his main backup. Okafor would fall to third in the pecking order at center if Embiid is cleared to play.