Embiid did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid also sat out practice Tuesday, but the absence was thought to be for rest purposes. The Sixers will now wait until closer to game-time to make a decision on Embiid's status, so look for a more definitive update following pregame warmups. If Embiid is held out, both Nerlens Noel (ankle) and Jahlil Okafor would pick up extra minutes.