76ers' Joel Embiid: Sitting out Saturday, will play Tuesday
Embiid (knee) will not be available Saturday against the Hawks, CSN Philly reports.
Embiid tweaked his left knee in Friday's game against the Blazers, but an MRI cleared him of any serious injury beyond minor bruising. Regardless, Embiid was scheduled to sit out Saturday as planned rest on the second night of a back-to-back set, so both Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor will be in line for increased minutes. Expect Embiid to return to the lineup Tuesday when the 76ers host the Clippers.
