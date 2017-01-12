Embiid sprained his ankle against the Knicks but will be available to return in the second half.

Doesn't appear that the injury is anything serious, but nonetheless it will be something to keep an eye on given Embiid's history with foot issues. Look for more updates to come after the game, especially if he aggravates the injury in the second half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola