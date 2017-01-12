76ers' Joel Embiid: Sprains ankle against Knicks
Embiid sprained his ankle against the Knicks but will be available to return in the second half.
Doesn't appear that the injury is anything serious, but nonetheless it will be something to keep an eye on given Embiid's history with foot issues. Look for more updates to come after the game, especially if he aggravates the injury in the second half.
