Embiid put up 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes in a 123-116 loss to the Suns on Friday.

Embiid has been a little inconsistent since coach Brett Brown opted to start Jahlil Okafor alongside him in the frontcourt, but he's been outstanding in two of his last three contests, turning in 33- and 27-point efforts. With season averages of 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 steals in just 24.5 minutes per game, the 76ers' franchise center remains the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year honors.