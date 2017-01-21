Embiid suffered a left knee contusion during Friday's matchup against the 76ers and will not return for precautionary measures, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Embiid finished the game with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks across 22 minutes of action. Embiid's knee buckled during the game while landing from a jump, sending him to the locker room. He returned to the game after that, but tweaked the knee again and was not allowed to return. The 76ers are noting that sitting Embiid for the remainder of Friday's game is precautionary, so it's likely not serious. However, Embiid usually sits on the second half of back-to-back sets anyway, so it's doubtful he'll see the floor during Saturday's game against the Hawks.