Embiid will sit out Thursday's game against the Jazz for rest, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are going into a back-to-back set, with games against the Jazz on Thursday and the Nuggets on Friday. For that reason, they'll play it safe with Embiid and hold him out Thursday in order to avoid a heavy workload. Embiid should be back in the starting lineup come Friday's tilt with the Nuggets, but in his absence, guys like Nerlens Noel, Richaun Holmes and Ersan Ilyasova could pick up some extra minutes in the frontcourt.