76ers' Joel Embiid: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Celtics
Embiid (illness) was upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Embiid cropped up on the injury report Thursday after battling a case of the stomach flu, but his participation in morning shootaround Friday puts him on track to take the floor. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with his health in the afternoon, look for Embiid to start at center as usual and be held to his usual 28-minute restriction.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable to play Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Returns to lineup with 23 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To sit out for rest Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Submits 27 points in Friday's loss•