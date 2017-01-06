Embiid (illness) was upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Embiid cropped up on the injury report Thursday after battling a case of the stomach flu, but his participation in morning shootaround Friday puts him on track to take the floor. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with his health in the afternoon, look for Embiid to start at center as usual and be held to his usual 28-minute restriction.