Embiid will be limited to 28 minutes in Friday's game against the Hornets.

While Embiid has remained relatively healthy throughout his first full season in the NBA, the 76ers are remaining cautious with their franchise big man on back-to-back sets. Embiid has played under 28 minutes in his last three games, but he also played over that number in three straight outings before that. Look for head coach Brett Brown to play Embiid for his typical dosage before the big man has the night off Saturday.