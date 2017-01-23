Embiid (knee) will miss both Tuesday's game against the Clippers, as well as Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid suffered a knee bruise during Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers and was held out of the 76ers' subsequent game against the Hawks on Saturday. He's apparently still dealing with some discomfort, so the Sixers are opting to hold him out of both games of their upcoming back-to-back, which means Embiid's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Rockets, although the SIxers didn't rule out the potential for him to miss additional time. Look for Jahlil Okafor to pick up a few starts in his place, while Nerlens Noel is also a candidate to see a bump in minutes at the center position.